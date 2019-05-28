HIGHWAY HORROR: Mum, children in horror crash identified Carlie Walker Journalist Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007. Full Profile Login to follow

UPDATE: Four small children and their mother were mourned on Tuesday as details came to light of the horror of their final moments.

Eli Waters mum Charmaine McLeod and three of her children died at the scene when she attempted to overtake a truck on the Bunya Highway at Kumbia on Monday, colliding with a truck coming in the opposite direction.

Another child was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital but died while being airlifted to Brisbane.

James McLeod, the father of the children, shared his grief in a brief but heartwrenching statement.

"I love them very much and will be surely missed with all my heart," he wrote.

"They were beautiful souls and loved by all those who knew them."

Friend and colleague Casey Taylor remembered Charmaine as someone who lived for her children, Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok.

All four were terrific children who she says were "always getting awards".

"She was so proud of them," Casey said.

"She was always sharing with the world how proud she was of them."

She did volunteer work with Youth Insearch, sharing her own experiences to help others find their path.

"She was totally giving, so strong and had overcome so much in her life," Casey said.

"She was totally dedicated to her children and always willing to help others."

Casey said Charmaine's strong faith had helped her get through difficult times in her life.

"She was really kind and good hearted," she said.

"She used her faith to get through all her challenges in life.

"She gave up time with her family to help young people."

Charmaine McLeod with one of her four children who were killed in the horror crash. (Facebook image)



EARLIER: THE Bunya Highway remains closed following the death of a mother and her four children outside of Kumbia last night when a truck and a car collided and caught on fire.

Senior sergeant Dave Tierney said because of the nature of the crash, the investigations would be ongoing, with police to speak with the truck drivers involved.

Snr Sgt Tierney said the police have finished investigations at the scene while the Department of Main Roads remain on scene.

He expects the road to be open within an hour.

Photos View Photo Gallery

INITIAL: AN ELI Waters woman and four children have been killed in a horrific crash outside Kumbia in the South Burnett last night.

According to a statement from the Queensland Police Service, about 7.20pm on Monday a Nissan station wagon was travelling south on Bunya Highway and has pulled out to overtake a truck.

Emergency services on scene at a serious truck and car crash on the Bunya Highway.

The car has then hit an oncoming truck, resulting in both vehicles catching fire.

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man, was taken to Kingaroy Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car a, 35-year-old Eli Waters woman, and her three children all aged under 10, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman and four children have passed away after being involved in a traffic crash seven kilometres outside Kumbia in South Burnett last night. https://t.co/PgR4SKBh4r pic.twitter.com/mj7PNYD9OX — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 27, 2019

A young girl also travelling in the car was transported to Kingaroy Hospital with life threatening injuries.

She was later flown to Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition but died during the flight.