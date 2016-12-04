37°
Highway hold-ups for holiday drivers

Arthur Gorrie
| 4th Dec 2016 12:13 PM
DRIVING DELAYS: Motorists have been warned of roadworks hold-ups to Gympie's north.

SOME holiday driving hold-ups to Gympie's north are the price we pay for continuing safety improvements.

But the Transport and Main Roads Department says the works will be shut down to the benefit of Christmas drivers, from December 23 until after New Year's Day.

Until then, drivers heading north from Gympie for the break might expect some delays at Gunalda, Glenwood, the Bauple turn-off, Tinana, Aldershot and between Howard and Childers.

A department representative said drivers should plan on some delays, minor (five minutes or less) at Gunalda, up to 10 minutes at Glenwood, allow 10 minutes at Bauple, five to 10 minutes at Tinana, five minutes or less at Aldershot and 10 to 15 minutes between Howard and Childers.

Motorists can also call 13 19 40 for the latest information on road closures and works and can check before leaving home on www.131940.qld.gov.au before travelling.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway christmas road works transport and main roads

