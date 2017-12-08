Menu
HIGHWAY HELL: Two crashes in minutes on notorious stretch

Francesca Mcmackin
by

UPDATE: Two children and three adults have been involved in a three-vehicle crash on a notorious Bruce Hwy stretch, before a second crash just minutes later.

Paramedics rushed to the scene in the northbound lanes, just before the Sunshine Mwy exit, after the first collision about 9am.

Five people were assessed for injuries at the scene, including two children. 

Paramedics took one person in a stable condition to Nambour Hospital, but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman couldn't confirm whether that patient was one of the adults of children. 

The crash blocked the left lane of the Bruce Hwy, sparking a gridlock stretching back past the Caloundra interchange. 

Just minutes later another two vehicles collided in the traffic jam. 

Paramedics assessed several people in that crash, but none required treatment or transport to hospital. 


The Department of Main Roads and Transport has issued a high-priority alert, warning motorists of long delays.

Traffic has since begun to clear, but the northbound lanes from Aussie World to the crash site are still at a crawl. 

The northbound stretch of the highway approaching the Sunshine Motorway exit is notorious for congestion, and multiple vehicle pile-ups.
 

The Sunshine Coast Daily
