HIGHWAY CRASH: A person was transported to Gympie Hospital from the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway overnight.

HIGHWAY CRASH: A person was transported to Gympie Hospital from the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway overnight.

PARAMEDICS were called to a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway near Federal overnight, a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said this morning.

The representative said ambulance officers transported one patient to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash was reported to have occurred in the southbound lane about 1.22am.