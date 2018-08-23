Menu
Highway crash, electric shock keeps Gympie Paramedics busy

Frances Klein
JOSH PRESTON
by and
23rd Aug 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM

A SECOND single-vehicle crash and an electric shock in the Gympie region this morning has kept emergency services busy.

Paramedics responded to reports of an accident on the Wide Bay Highway at Woolooga at approximately 9:35am and found a woman, believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffering from minor injuries.

A QAS Media spokesman said the woman was not taken to hospital after her vehicle veered off the side of the road.

The spokesman said a male patient had been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after suffering an electric shock from a light switch at Gympie State High School.

EARLIER

THE road has been cleared following a single-vehicle crash on Gympie's Southside that blocked traffic on Exhibition Rd this morning.

A crashed car was in the middle of the road causing a traffic hazard at 7am, a Gympie police spokesman said.

All occupants were out of the vehicle with no injuries, he said.

There was no suggestion of reckless driving, the spokesman said of the investigation.

