Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Highway crash causes traffic mayhem

Frances Klein
17th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Monkland yesterday morning.

Four people were assessed at the scene near Old Imbil Rd just before 11.30am.

A man in his 20s was assessed for a cut to the arm but did not require hospitalisation, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

RELATED: Family, friends to farewell a young life taken too soon

The crash added to traffic delays on the southbound lane of the highway as Brisbane residents who took advantage of the Ekka holiday long weekend returned home in the thousands.

There were no other reportable injuries from the crash, the spokeswoman said.

KEE P UP TO DATE: Sign up for The Gympie Times daily newsletter here.

bruce highway ekka holiday gympie crashes monkland traffic delays
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPORT: Dire straits for Gympie’s rental market

        Premium Content REPORT: Dire straits for Gympie’s rental market

        News Vacancies even tighter around the region than they were three months ago.

        Family, friends to farewell a young life taken too soon

        Premium Content Family, friends to farewell a young life taken too soon

        Community A funeral for Imbil man Jorn Gilbert-Hall will be held this week

        REVEALED: What business is taking over old Brodies site

        Premium Content REVEALED: What business is taking over old Brodies site

        News The Brodies site at the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Channon St has been empty for...

        FINALLY: Inquest into young mum’s death to be held in Gympie

        Premium Content FINALLY: Inquest into young mum’s death to be held in Gympie

        News Kirra McLoughlin died at the age of 27 with 105 bruises on her body