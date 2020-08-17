Highway crash causes traffic mayhem

PARAMEDICS were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Monkland yesterday morning.

Four people were assessed at the scene near Old Imbil Rd just before 11.30am.

A man in his 20s was assessed for a cut to the arm but did not require hospitalisation, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The crash added to traffic delays on the southbound lane of the highway as Brisbane residents who took advantage of the Ekka holiday long weekend returned home in the thousands.

There were no other reportable injuries from the crash, the spokeswoman said.

