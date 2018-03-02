Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bad start to Friday: The northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy was blocked due to an early morning crash at the Monkland St intersection.
Bad start to Friday: The northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy was blocked due to an early morning crash at the Monkland St intersection. Frances Klein
Breaking

Highway crash causes morning chaos

Frances Klein
by
2nd Mar 2018 8:10 AM

TRAFFIC was temporarily blocked on the Bruce Highway at the Monkland St intersection this morning when two cars crashed just before 7.30am.

Tow trucks removed the two cars; a blue Toyota Camry and a blue Subaru hatchback, that were both significantly damaged to the side of the road to allow northbound traffic to move.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Traffic in the southbound lane was not affected but morning drivers crossing from the Southside banked up as the turning lane into the intersection was obstructed.

Paramedics assessed two women at the scene; one woman was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The highway is now clear in both directions.

ambulance bruce highway gympie crashes monkland st police
Gympie Times
Autumn not quite ready to make its mark

Autumn not quite ready to make its mark

Weather The heat is forecast to see out the end of the week.

  • 2nd Mar 2018 6:54 AM
Don't like how council spends your rates? You'll love this

Don't like how council spends your rates? You'll love this

Council News People to get say on major document before it's adopted.

Sick ‘mantraps’ laid to injure cyclists

Sick ‘mantraps’ laid to injure cyclists

News SPECIALLY created and camouflaged “mantraps” used to target riders

Rare lapses and computer error lead to court

Rare lapses and computer error lead to court

News Three "good driver” front court over lapses and a computer error

Local Partners