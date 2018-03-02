Highway crash causes morning chaos

Bad start to Friday: The northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy was blocked due to an early morning crash at the Monkland St intersection.

Bad start to Friday: The northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy was blocked due to an early morning crash at the Monkland St intersection. Frances Klein

TRAFFIC was temporarily blocked on the Bruce Highway at the Monkland St intersection this morning when two cars crashed just before 7.30am.

Tow trucks removed the two cars; a blue Toyota Camry and a blue Subaru hatchback, that were both significantly damaged to the side of the road to allow northbound traffic to move.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Traffic in the southbound lane was not affected but morning drivers crossing from the Southside banked up as the turning lane into the intersection was obstructed.

Paramedics assessed two women at the scene; one woman was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The highway is now clear in both directions.