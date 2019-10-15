Menu
A female cyclist has died at the scene of an accident on the Pacific Highway at Boambee East.
News

Female cyclist killed in highway crash involving a truck

Rachel Vercoe
15th Oct 2019 7:20 AM | Updated: 7:33 AM
A CRASH involving a truck and bicycle has closed part of the Pacific Highway and motorists are urged to drive with care in the area.

"Paramedics arrived on scene where the female was in a critical condition with significant head and facial injuries," NSW Ambulance Inspector Brendon Dean said.

A female cyclist has died following an accident involving a truck on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning.
"Her injuries were life threatening and despite the best efforts of our paramedics there was nothing more we could do and the patient died at the scene.

The incident took place around 8.08am on the Pacific Highway at Boambee, approaching Sawtell Road causing road closure in southbound direction.

A female cyclist has died following an accident involving a truck on the Pacific Highway, south of Coffs Harbour this morning.
"Paramedics arrived and were met by a nurse who had assisted in providing emergency CPR."

"NSW Ambulance urge motorists and other road users to ensure they consider their own safety and the safety of those around them."

"These types of job can often be traumatic for all emergency services."

Allow extra travel time through this section of highway.

