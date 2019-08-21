Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rider killed after collision with truck on Warrego Highway

Ali Kuchel
by
20th Aug 2019 7:32 PM | Updated: 21st Aug 2019 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after a serious traffic crash between a motorbike and truck on the Warrego Highway.

Just after 6.30pm Tuesday, emergency services were alerted to an incident involving trucks and motorbike, 3km from Minden.

The bike was travelling eastbound along the Warrego Hwy when the rider has attempted to overtake two trucks.

The rider has then lost control, police believe, before colliding with one of the trucks.

The rider was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Warrego Highway was closed last night to east-bound traffic at Minden, and traffic was being diverted through Tallegalla.

Police were advising truck drivers to postpone travel.

More Stories

crash fatal ipswich minden
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mum’s agony over little Elenore’s short life

    premium_icon Mum’s agony over little Elenore’s short life

    News In a matter of minutes, little Elenore Lindsay was gone.

    Why council decided to draw the line here is baffling

    premium_icon Why council decided to draw the line here is baffling

    News Insurance cost minor compared to millions poured into other projects

    Ridiculous $10k cash ban sparks fury

    Ridiculous $10k cash ban sparks fury

    News You could face years in jail for paying more than $10,000 in cash

    Doctor’s flu fighter banned for Australians

    premium_icon Doctor’s flu fighter banned for Australians

    News There’s one big reason why no Australians can use it