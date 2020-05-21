Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
Highway chaos north of Gympie

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
21st May 2020 12:01 AM
Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS were called to two multi-car crashes to the north of Gympie on the Bruce Highway yesterday.

At 1.10pm a woman in her 40s and a female teen were hurt in a two-vechile crash at Glenwood. They were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

At 4.45pm a crash involving a truck and two cars caused chaos on the highway at Gunalda.

Three people were involved but none required hospitalisation.

