Highs, lows from Saturday’s Gympie cricket action

VALLEYS handed table leaders Harlequins their second loss of the season on Saturday at Spencer Oval.

Harlequins won the toss and elected to bat.

Openers Owen Dugdale and Danny Shepperson made just seven runs between them, with Dugdale out for a duck.

Harlequins president and captain Shaun Ringuet was first drop and made 24 but the side was all out for 85 after 27 overs.

Valleys bowling attack was fierce with Dane Steifvater taking 4/12 and Jason Hall 3/21.

In less than 20 overs, Valleys chased down the total.

Captain Shane Walker led the charge for his side as he finished with 47 not out and Anthony Reid was fourth to the crease and was 14 not out.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association – Valleys v Harlequins – Valleys bowler Anthony Reid.

Harlequins bowlers Shepperson and Mackenzie Reen took a wicket each.

Second placed Colts won the toss and elected to bat. They piled on 278 runs for Wests to chase on Saturday at Kozminsky Oval.

The Colts’ two bowlers put on close to 150 runs between them to ensure the total kept ticking over.

MORE:

Brogden takes reigns of Wests Cricket Club

How Briggsy gave Valleys a chance in Gympie Cricket contest

Opener and spinner Andrew “Chappy” Mallett and paceman Chris Hughes showed they had plenty of talent also with the bat.

Chappy made 54 and Hughes was 95 not out. Wests bowler Rod Cartwright took 2/63 and Grant Weller and Scott McIntosh took one each.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association – Wests v Colts – Wests Grant Weller.

A champion effort was needed for the Wests batsmen who were coming up against the Colts strong bowling attack.

Opener Weller made 29 before Sam Lang struck and bowled him. Captain Anhony Brogden was caught Leg Before Wicket by Dean Chandler for nine.

First drop Saif Dhingi Malek made 41 but the Colts bowling attack made it hard for the middle order to form strong partnerships and the run chase started to slip away.

Lang took 4/35 and Chappy 2/37.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association – Wests v Colts – Colts opener and spinner Andrew Mallett.

It was the first time this season that Kenilowrth hosted a match on their home turf.

Murgon made the trip to the Mary Valley on Saturday but it was going to be a tough ask as the home side was not going to give up.

Kenilworth elected to bat; opener Steve Ledger made 50 before he was bowled and Jason Woods made 40.

The home side finished 231 after 40 overs.

Murgon’s Graham Brown took 2/39. Chasing more than 200 runs, Murgon’s batsmen needed to fire. First drop Dwayne Malone made 47 and Ashley ‘Lizard’ Sipple made an unbeaten 53 but it was no match for the strong Kenilworth attack. Woods and Ledger backed up with the ball, taking two wickets each.