Highs, lows from Gympie cricket fixtures

CRICKET: The 2018/2019 grand final rematch was going to be a battle but it was Murgon who got the last laugh this time on Saturday at Kozminsky Oval.

Reigning premiers Colts came out to bat and made a 160 total. Colts player Gary McClintock made 35 and captain Guy Preston made 34.

Murgon’s bowler Thomas Carney took 5/24.

Gympie Regional Cricket - Colts v Murgon Murgon Tom Carney. Photo: Zahner Photography

Murgon’s batsman were too strong Dwayne Malone was 85 not out and Lehman Brunjes 55 not out.

The visitors chased down the total in 27.3 overs and got the bonus point.

Harlequins secured their eighth win of the season defeating Wests by 120 runs.

Gympie Regional Cricket - Colts v Murgon Colts Gary McClintock. Photo: Zahner Photography

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Quins went in to bat.

Danny Shepperson made an unbeaten 70 and Luke Lidbetter made 30.

Quins were all out for 223.

Gympie Regional Cricket - Harlequins v Wests Harlequins Danny Shepperson. Photo: Zahner Photography

Wests all-rounder Grant Weller took 5/29 and his son Callum and Rod Cartwright took two wickets each. Wests needed a strong batting performance but the Quins bowlers proved too strong.

Wests president Scott McIntosh made 33 and Cartwright backed up with the bat to make 17.

Quins bowlers Will Geer and Luke Wheeler took three wickets each and the side received two bonus points.

Gympie Regional Cricket - Harlequins v Wests Wests Rod Cartwright. Photo: Zahner Photography

The first day/night match in Gympie was won by Kenilworth.

Kenilworth went in to bat and when Valleys president Brad Brigg got star batsman Steve Ledger out for two Valleys had their noses in front.

Tim Kross made 38 and Shane Scott made 18.

Gympie Regional Cricket - Valley's v Kenilworth Valleys president Brad Brigg. Photo: Zahner Photography

Valley’s bowler Rod Venn took 4/24 and Brigg and Jason Hall took two wickets each and Kenilworth finished on 102.

Brigg backed up with the bat trying to get his team on the front foot but was out for 13. Woods took 5/3 and Kelvin Cochrane took 4/11. Quins v Valleys on Kozminsky oval, Wests v Colts on Spencer and Kenilworth v Murgon at Kenilowrth Show. All games start at 11.30am this Saturday.

The A-grade ladder has Murgon on the top on 40 points, Quins second on 39, Colts third on 32, Kenilworth fourth on 32, Valleys fifth on 15 and Wests sixth on 6.