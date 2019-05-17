Highs and lows of the week that was in the Gympie region

PHOTOS: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the Gympie Show

VALE to "the bloke”, Bob "Hawkie” Hawke, who really did become a beloved icon to Aussies, no matter what your politics.

Bob Hawke died last night. Vale to an Aussie legend.

My thoughts and love go out to Blanche d'Alpuget who broke down in tears as she greeting media at her front gate this morning.

WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? Senate parties explained

As if all this, the federal election and a bumper, fantastic Gympie Show weren't enough to keep us occupied this week, Gympie Regional Council made the front page again with an interesting draft budget.

WIDE BAY CANDIDATES 2019: (Clockwise from top left) Llew O'Brien (LNP), Tim Jerome (IND), Jason Scanes (ALP), Jasmine Smith (Conservative Nationals) , Daniel Bryar (GRN) and Andrew Schebella (UAP). Missing: ONP's Aaron Vico. Contributed

NEVER A DULL MOMENT: Gympie Council Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

The antagonism between Mayor Mick Curran and Cr Glen Hartwig, who is almost definitely going to run against Cr Curran for the Mayor's job at the 2020 Gympie council election - shows no sign of abating, but Mick has stood by the decisions of the council and defended it financial security.

Cr Glen Hartwig Renee Albrecht

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran Philippe Coquerand

Not surprisingly, Cr Hartwig has something to say about that in tomorrow's Gympie Times.

Cr Bob Fredman announced yesterday Gympie's annual Gold Rush parade will be moved from Saturday afternoon to Friday night.

In court, there was the disturbing case of the naked Goomboorian man off his head on meth who parked his car near the railway line and disrupted trains near Gympie in March.

The ice scourge that is impacting our community in so many ways certainly does not appear to be improving. It's one of the many issues being ignored by politicians in this election campaign, along with worsening homelessness and domestic violence.

Paying lip service to these issues, and to the worry most of us have about the state of the environment, is not good enough.

STAR STUDENT: James Nash State High School mathematical whiz Elora Rookyard Troy Jegers

On a more cheerful note, we've taken great pride and joy in showcasing some of our highest achieving students in our Star Students series, which will continue through next week.

Congratulations to the inspiring young adults chosen by their schools to be profiled in these articles.

One of our highest achieving young footballers, Melbourne Storm hopeful Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, was on the Storm's extended bench against the Wests Tigers last night - another step closer to NRL glory. Go Tino!

GYMPIE'S STORM: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was on the extended bench for Melbourne Storm last night Melbourne Storm

Hope to see you at the Gympie Show tonight. I will be there competing in the Celebrity Young Farmers Challenge doing God knows what.

Jon Chapman is a legendary Show Society volunteer, notching up more than a thousand hours helping get ready for this year's Show. Hats off to you Jon. Troy Jegers

CAGE BIRD legend Jenny Stolberg has won Grandchampion finch, champion quail, champion dove, champion love bird, champion grass parrot and champion zebra finch at the Show this week. Congratulations Jenny! Troy Jegers

Show Society secretary Sarah Niemand was suspiciously vague on the details of what I would have to do, but did advise me to wear jeans, shirt and boots.