Highs and lows of the week that was in the Gympie region
PHOTOS: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the Gympie Show
VALE to "the bloke”, Bob "Hawkie” Hawke, who really did become a beloved icon to Aussies, no matter what your politics.
My thoughts and love go out to Blanche d'Alpuget who broke down in tears as she greeting media at her front gate this morning.
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? Senate parties explained
As if all this, the federal election and a bumper, fantastic Gympie Show weren't enough to keep us occupied this week, Gympie Regional Council made the front page again with an interesting draft budget.
- Council backflips on plan to increase dump gate fees
- Wide Bay hopefuls outline what they offer the average voter
- Gympie council to operate in the red in 2019-20
The antagonism between Mayor Mick Curran and Cr Glen Hartwig, who is almost definitely going to run against Cr Curran for the Mayor's job at the 2020 Gympie council election - shows no sign of abating, but Mick has stood by the decisions of the council and defended it financial security.
Not surprisingly, Cr Hartwig has something to say about that in tomorrow's Gympie Times.
Cr Bob Fredman announced yesterday Gympie's annual Gold Rush parade will be moved from Saturday afternoon to Friday night.
In court, there was the disturbing case of the naked Goomboorian man off his head on meth who parked his car near the railway line and disrupted trains near Gympie in March.
The ice scourge that is impacting our community in so many ways certainly does not appear to be improving. It's one of the many issues being ignored by politicians in this election campaign, along with worsening homelessness and domestic violence.
Paying lip service to these issues, and to the worry most of us have about the state of the environment, is not good enough.
On a more cheerful note, we've taken great pride and joy in showcasing some of our highest achieving students in our Star Students series, which will continue through next week.
- St Patrick's College star sport student
- Gympie High's star Year 8 student
- Why this Gympie High Year 12 muso is a star student
Congratulations to the inspiring young adults chosen by their schools to be profiled in these articles.
One of our highest achieving young footballers, Melbourne Storm hopeful Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, was on the Storm's extended bench against the Wests Tigers last night - another step closer to NRL glory. Go Tino!
Hope to see you at the Gympie Show tonight. I will be there competing in the Celebrity Young Farmers Challenge doing God knows what.
Show Society secretary Sarah Niemand was suspiciously vague on the details of what I would have to do, but did advise me to wear jeans, shirt and boots.