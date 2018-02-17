Highs and lows of drink driving in Gympie court

$1500 driving fine

A YOUNG Mothar Mountain man has been fined $1500 for driving under the influence of liquor and for driving 11 days later while still under a licence suspension for that offence.

Isaac Walter Schiffke, 21, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving on the Bruce Highway at Monkland on January 21 with a blood alcohol content of 0.159 per cent and to driving in Hall Rd on February 1, while unlicensed because of a suspension imposed after he was charged with the January offence.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan imposed the minimum cumulative disqualifications for the two offences, totalling two years and six months.

Crash leads to court

A GYMPIE man who crashed his car in Monkland St on November 11 was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.119 per cent, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Ronald Robert Watkins, 31, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor and was fined $600, with three months disqualification.

RBT nabs driver

TANDUR man Warwick Leonard Foster, 47, was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for five months, except for work purposes, after he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving at Cooran with a blood alcohol content of 0.125 per cent.

The court was told Foster was detected as a result of a random breath test on January 30.

Not low enough

A GYMPIE man was less than half a drink over the normal legal blood alcohol limit when detected driving unlicensed for points on December 28, according to information from Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

But magistrate Chris Callaghan pointed out that the relatively low reading was more serious because Hutley was on a provisional licence and subject to a zero blood alcohol limit.

Reece Alan Hutley, 22, blew 0.053 per cent when tested.

He was fined $500 and disqualified for six months, with no conviction recorded.

Employment impact

A CHATSWORTH man has had his drink-driving penalty reduced in recognition of mandatory sentencing on his employment.

Daniel Mark Petkovic, 31, pleaded guilty to driving on January 29 with a blood alcohol reading of 0.111 per cent.

He was tested after being caught speeding, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Petkovic $200 and disqualified him for the mandatory minimum of three months, with no conviction recorded.

Mr Callaghan noted the effect of disqualification on his job.