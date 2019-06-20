HIGHLIGHTS: Sunshine Coast school rugby finals' best plays

THE Sunshine Coast Secondary School Rugby Union grand finals were contested on Wednesday night, when the Sunshine Coast Daily live streamed sport on its website for the first time.

The Daily live streamed the four feature matches on the main field, in collaboration with USQ's TV and Radio Broadcast team.

Scroll down to see the highlights videos of Sunshine Coast Grammar v Siena First XV, Grammar v Siena Second XV, St Teresa's v St John's under-18 division 2 and Matthew Flinders v Grammar under-15.

The ultimate clash was the First XV encounter between Grammar and Siena. Grammar capped an unblemished season by claiming a 33-3 victory and back Nick Lloyd bagged three tries in the big game.

WATCH: Siena v Grammar First XV highlights will be available on Friday to subscribers

The 2nd XV match involved long-time rivals Siena and Sunshine Coast Grammar and the former got the job done with a tough 19-0 win.

WATCH NOW: Grammar v Siena 2nd XV highlights

The under-18 division 2 decider was a tense battle between St Teresa's and St John's, which proved to be an absolute thriller. St Teresa's won 17-12.

WATCH NOW: St Teresa's v St John's U18 division 2 highlights

The under-15 match involved Matthew Flinders and Sunshine Coast Grammar. It was a high-quality and entertaining contest, which Matthew Flinders won 24-14.

WATCH NOW: Matthew Flinders v Grammar highlights