More than half of the region’s child care centres are exceeding the country’s national standards.
HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Gympie childcare centres compare

scott kovacevic
11th Nov 2020 12:07 AM
YOU do not have to look far for quality child care in the Gympie region, with more than 90 per cent of the region’s services at or above the national standard.

The latest rankings from the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority reveal 22 of the region’s 24 child care centres are meeting or exceeding Australia’s national quality standards.

Of these 22 centres, 14 were rated by the ACECQA as “exceeding” the NQS.

These included: Kilkivan Kindergarten; C&K Tin Can Bay Community Kindergarten; Uniting Church Childcare Centre; Kids Bizz; Southside Kids-R-Us; Goomboorian Playalong; Family Day Care; Gunalda and District; Alma St Pre-prep; Kitiwah Place; Goodstart Early Learning; Mykindy at Victory; C&K Gympie South; and Jones Hill Koala Kids.

More than 90 per cent of Gympie’s centres were at national standard or higher.
It is the second highest ranking available from the ACECQA; only eight centres across the entire state were given an “excellent” rating.

The national quality standard covers seven distinct areas of early childhood learning.

They include a centre’s educational programs and practice, children’s health and safety, the centre’s physical environment, staffing arrangements, relationships with the children, and a centre’s governance and leadership.

The 14 Gympie region centres given “exceeding” ratings

Kilkivan Kindergarten

C&K Tin Can Bay Community Kindergarten

Uniting Church Childcare Centre

Kids Bizz

Southside Kids-R-Us

Goomboorian Playalong

Family Day Care

Gunalda and District

Alma St Pre-prep

Kitiwah Place

Goodstart Early Learning

Mykindy at Victory

C&K Gympie South

Jones Hill Koala Kids

The 8 Gympie region centres that got a “meeting” the standards rating

Goodstart Early Learning Jones Hill

Kids Bizz One Mile State School

Mary Valley Childcare “Smarty Pants”

Busy Bees

Milestones Early Learning Gympie South

Kids on Calton

St Patrick’s Outside School Hours Care

Kids Bizz Early Education Centre (Tin Can Bay)

The 2 Gympie region centres given “working towards” ratings

Parkside Early Learning Centre

Cooloola Christian College

