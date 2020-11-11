HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Gympie childcare centres compare
YOU do not have to look far for quality child care in the Gympie region, with more than 90 per cent of the region’s services at or above the national standard.
The latest rankings from the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority reveal 22 of the region’s 24 child care centres are meeting or exceeding Australia’s national quality standards.
Of these 22 centres, 14 were rated by the ACECQA as “exceeding” the NQS.
These included: Kilkivan Kindergarten; C&K Tin Can Bay Community Kindergarten; Uniting Church Childcare Centre; Kids Bizz; Southside Kids-R-Us; Goomboorian Playalong; Family Day Care; Gunalda and District; Alma St Pre-prep; Kitiwah Place; Goodstart Early Learning; Mykindy at Victory; C&K Gympie South; and Jones Hill Koala Kids.
It is the second highest ranking available from the ACECQA; only eight centres across the entire state were given an “excellent” rating.
The national quality standard covers seven distinct areas of early childhood learning.
They include a centre’s educational programs and practice, children’s health and safety, the centre’s physical environment, staffing arrangements, relationships with the children, and a centre’s governance and leadership.
The 14 Gympie region centres given “exceeding” ratings
Kilkivan Kindergarten
C&K Tin Can Bay Community Kindergarten
Uniting Church Childcare Centre
Kids Bizz
Southside Kids-R-Us
Goomboorian Playalong
Family Day Care
Gunalda and District
Alma St Pre-prep
Kitiwah Place
Goodstart Early Learning
Mykindy at Victory
C&K Gympie South
Jones Hill Koala Kids
The 8 Gympie region centres that got a “meeting” the standards rating
Goodstart Early Learning Jones Hill
Kids Bizz One Mile State School
Mary Valley Childcare “Smarty Pants”
Busy Bees
Milestones Early Learning Gympie South
Kids on Calton
St Patrick’s Outside School Hours Care
Kids Bizz Early Education Centre (Tin Can Bay)
The 2 Gympie region centres given “working towards” ratings
Parkside Early Learning Centre
Cooloola Christian College