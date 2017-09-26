Highest quality care at Gympie Private Hospital

LOOKING AFTER YOU: Registered nurse Meagan Benstead is just one of the friendly, highly experienced staff ready to look after you at Gympie Private Hospital.

LOOKING AFTER YOU: Registered nurse Meagan Benstead is just one of the friendly, highly experienced staff ready to look after you at Gympie Private Hospital. Renee Albrecht

NOW part of the third largest private health company in Australia, Gympie Private Hospital owned by HealthE Care, has the highest reputation when it comes to looking after Gympie people.

And the good news is, you don't have to have private health insurance to be treated there.

"If a patient has the funds to pay for treatment here, they don't need to be privately insured,” said administration manager and media liaison, Alison Paulger.

And why wouldn't you want to stay here in Gympie, rather than travel to the coast?

Gympie Private Hospital is your local private hospital, fully committed to providing acute medical and surgical services to Gympie and surrounding communities.

General practitioners can admit to this hospital and the number of specialists who consult and operate there continues to grow, increasing the health services available locally to avoid the requirement to travel.

Surgical services include ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat surgery, general surgery, diagnostic endoscopy, urology, gynecology, orthopedic, cosmetic, plastics and dental surgery.

Medical services include consultant physician, cardiologists, medical inpatients, palliative care and day patients.

There is also a QML pathology laboratory located on site.

Gympie Private Hospital also has all the most up-to-date equipment including a new orthopedic ultra-sound machine

for use in one of the two fully equipped operating theatres.

The hospital has 40 beds, with a team of highly experienced nursing staff, catering crew and orderly support looking after your every need and providing the highest quality care.