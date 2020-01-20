Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Acting Operations General Manager Ged Melrose with Acting Chief Executive Officer Craig Walker.
Acting Operations General Manager Ged Melrose with Acting Chief Executive Officer Craig Walker.
News

Highest coal exports in five years

Nick Gibbs
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gladstone Ports Corporation had a record end to the year with the Reg Tanna Coal Terminal posting its highest December coal exports in five years.

Improved demand from overseas, more vessel arrivals and favourable weather conditions limiting supply chain interruptions helped achieve the best figures since 2014.

Acting chief executive Craig Walker congratulated his team on the December figures, but confirmed they were against an overall trend of coal failing to reach forecast targets.

"While December 2019 brought the highest export total for December in five years, coal has not reached the forecast target for the first six months of the 2019-20 financial year, and it is likely this trend will continue into 2020," he said.

Exports leaving Gladstone are mainly destined for markets in Asia, with India showing a particular appetite for Australian coal.

"Traditionally Japan has consistently been the Port of Gladstone's largest coal export destination, however India for the first time, overtook Japan as the largest destination," he said.

Last financial year GPC posted a dividend of $73.8 million which Mr Walker said was great news for jobs, economic growth and international trade.

coal gladstone ports corporation
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flamin’ treat for fireys after terrifying ordeal

        premium_icon Flamin’ treat for fireys after terrifying ordeal

        Environment Trapped in a fire zone, surrounded by terrified families and not knowing what would come next was how Roz Beaton realised the sacrifices of fire fighters.

        Rural teens gambling with lives on roads

        premium_icon Rural teens gambling with lives on roads

        News “Offering to pick up your children is one option parents should consider.

        Former One Nation candidate to run for Gympie council

        premium_icon Former One Nation candidate to run for Gympie council

        News A familiar face has thrown their hat into the election ring, calling on the council...

        Grim figures out: Gympie doesn’t make it like we used to

        premium_icon Grim figures out: Gympie doesn’t make it like we used to

        News Latest reports reveal a troubling shift in the region’s economy.