HIGH STEAKS: Our best Christmas butchers don’t mince words

McIntosh Meats’ team member Jerome Copas and Shaw’s Meats’ owner Len Shaw, celebrate their butchery’s joint win in Delicious Local’s hunt for the region’s best.

GYMPIE’S butchers are a cut above the rest when it comes to Christmas, with two taking out the prize in Delicious Local’s hunt for the region’s best.

Shaw’s Meats and McIntosh Meats have jointly been crowned by The Gympie Times readers as the best place to find your holiday meat, whether it's a succulent turkey or crispy pork crackling.

McIntosh Meat’s Matt Stevenson was “ecstatic” over the win.

“It’s really great to be recognised,” Mr Stevenson said.

Jerome Copas of McIntosh Meats holds up a tray of mouth watering steaks.

Asked about the secret to the shop’s success 14 years into his run as the owner, Mr Stevenson said it was not due to any secret ingredient.

“We just do it right,” he said.

Quality customer service was also key, he said, along with loyal customer support.

Shaw’s owner Len Shaw shared Mr Stevenson’s view on what was behind his company’s continued success.

Len Shaw of Shaw's Meats with a delicious leg of ham.

“It’s just doing it right,” Mr Shaw said.

“With great staff it all becomes a lot easier.”

Four of the region’s butchers were finalists in the competition, which was run in conjunction with chef Matt Preston and popular food magazine Delicious.