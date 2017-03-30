High steaks in Glanmire meat theft

A carton of steak was stolen from back of a truck at Glanmire.

POLICE have beefed up requests for information following the theft of steak from the back of a truck at Glanmire.

It appears a carton of sewing steak was stolen from the back of a truck on Drummond Dr between 4.15am and 7.10am on March 28.

According to police, a supermarket truck had parked, unhitched its trailer, collected another trailer and then driven north on the Bruce Hwy.

REAL TIME CRIME ALERTS: Click here and then FOLLOW to to get alerts on Gympie crime

Upon returning to Glanmire, the driver reconnected the parked trailer and drove to the supermarket.

It was then observed the back of the trailer had been broken into and the and the carton of meat had been stolen.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.