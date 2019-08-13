High stakes as Nash and St Pat's face off at home ground

James Nash v St Pat's school rugby - James Nash player Kiara Hawkins and St Patrick's player Stella Crumblin ready for the big clash on Wednesday.

RUGBY UNION: It is game on at Jack Stokes Oval tomorrow afternoon as the rivalry between James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College ignites.

The girls under-14s will go head-to-head in round 4 of the Sunshine Coast Secondary Schools Rugby competition at 4.15pm.

As both sides vie for supremacy, it is expected to be a showdown in front of a big crowd.

St Patrick's player Stella Crumblin said she had attended some of the James Nash v St Patrick's games in the past and was excited for her chance to play.

"I saw the boys play last term and it was really fun watching the Nash v St Pat's rivalry,” she said. "I am really excited to play and I am hoping to step it up a level. I have heard there are a few people from our class going down to watch it and I feel like it is a game people will come down to watch because it is a big game.”

With a few of Crumblin's friends playing in the opposition colours, she has a plan on how to not let that affect her game.

"Off the field we are mates but on the field it is different,” she said.

"You just don't look at the face of who you are tackling.”

The quick backs from James Nash will have a target on their back; Crumblin said the side had been focusing on its defensive plays.

"Our first game we were getting used to the game but after these last few games our defence has improved,” she said.

"We were bunching a lot in the first game but we know now that you need to stand in a line and not create gaps. There has been improvements because we lost the first game but have won our last two since then.”

This is Kiara Hawkins second year playing rugby for James Nash and she said the nerves were setting in.

"I am pretty nervous about this game because it is such a big deal,” she said. "They are quite fast but they are really good at tackling. I will have to bring my A-game.”

The game is going to be simple for James Nash: spread the ball out wide.

"We just need to hold on to the ball and then just get the ball to the backs,” she said.

"I think we will need to tackle more and also pass the ball around. We are quite fast, so we just need to get through (the defensive line) and then sprint through to the try line.”

James Nash will have three other teams playing from 5pm tomorrow.