High speed and lots of it - 63g for 'personal use'

'That's a lot': court

A POLICE haul of 53g of a crystal identified by police as amphetamine seemed to be "a hell of a lot to have for his own use”, Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said this week.

Before the court was a Gympie man, 26, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws. He appeared in custody in the court on Monday over offences alleged to have been committed on Sunday.

The man also appeared on charges of breaching a Domestic Violence Order, possessing amphetamine, marijuana and utensils and $700 suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Opposing bail, police (who did not allege a commercial element to the drug offences) said the offences had allegedly been committed while the man was on bail for stealing.

Mr Callaghan said there was the risk of the man committing further crimes to pay for the amphetamine, which he ordered to be analysed.

The man was remanded in custody until May 21.

No conviction

MOY Pocket man Jason Domenic Bucciarelli, 39, was fined $400, with no conviction recorded, when he pleaded guilty to drug offences in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday. Police alleged he had produced and supplied marijuana between January 1 and November 13 last year and possessed the drug, production items and pipe on November 13.

No worse

IMPRISONMENT for breaching an Intensive Correctional Order will not make much difference to Amber Denning, who appeared by video link on Thursday, from Townsville, where she is in jail.

Denning, 35, pleaded guilty to breaching the order imposed for a subsequent offence.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said termination of the ICO and four months concurrent jail would not interfere with parole eligibility from November 2.