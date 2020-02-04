High school sweetheart proposes in mankini

NEXT CHAPTER: Simone and James Haley have been together since they were 15 and are looking forward to time spent as a family.

NEXT CHAPTER: Simone and James Haley have been together since they were 15 and are looking forward to time spent as a family.

TWENTY-nine-year-old Simone Haley and 30 year-old James Haley tied the knot in September 2019 after a hilarious proposal.

On Christmas Day in 2017, in front of Mrs Haley's entire family, James proposed to the love of his life wearing a mankini while wearing red and green stockings.

"I wouldn't have had it any other way because that's him," Mrs Haley said.

"It was completely unexpected, so it was such a happy moment."

The pair tied the knot at the Rosslyn Bay Resort, which was the ideal location for them and their two kids Talon (7) and Aurora (4).

"We've been together since we were 15," Mrs Haley said.

"We love going to the beach, fishing and taking the kids there.

"We liked that everything was in the one spot with the reception across the road from the ceremony on the beach."

LOVELY BACKDROP: Simone and James Haley’s wedding was at the Rosslyn Bay Resort.

Mrs Haley jokingly said it was a long wait for her before Mr Haley eventually proposed after 15 years together.

"That's a good question and something you should ask him," Mrs Haley said.

"He'd say we have our own home, have children, so what's a bit of paper, but that was the right time for him last September."

The day before their wedding, the sky was covered in smoke and conditions were very windy as bushfires swept across parts of the state.

But, perhaps divine intervention played a part, with conditions clearing up for a lovely wedding day.

Mrs Haley said she wanted to create more memories with her family.