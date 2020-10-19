Menu
The man and girl went missing from Beeneleigh on Sunday afternoon.
News

High risk: Young girl, man reported missing

by Shiloh Payne
19th Oct 2020 5:21 AM

A three-year-old girl has been reported missing alongside a 33-year-old man south of Brisbane on Sunday afternoon.

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate the man and child who left Lehville Street in Beenleigh on foot around 3.40pm.

 

Police are seeking public assistance to locate the man and girl.
Family and police hold concerns for the welfare of both the man and the child due to a medical condition.

The girl is described as caucasian, 80cm tall, brown hair, blue eyes with a small build.

 

The child has been reported missing.
The man is described as caucasian, 178cm tall, brown hair, blue eyes with a proportional build.

Anyone who has seen the man and child or have any information have been urged to contact police.

 

editors picks

