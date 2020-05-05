Menu
Two alleged high-ranking Rebels bikies accused of shooting a rival during a terrifying daylight brawl will stand trial.
Crime

High-ranking bikie ‘directed’ shooting, court told

by Vanda Carson
5th May 2020 5:37 PM
Two alleged bikies accused of taking part in a terrifying daylight brawl and shooting in front of children at a Brisbane shopping centre where another alleged bikie was shot in the leg, have been committed to stand trial.

Rebels Logan chapter sergeant-at-arms Lucas James Pain, 31, and Rebels Logan chapter president Joshua John Lucey, 32 - a former high flying Commonwealth Bank branch manager turned florist from Calamvale - fronted Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

They were each committed to the District Court to stand trial on a single charge of maliciously striking Harley Cranston, 28, an alleged member of the Beenleigh chapter of the Bandidos, with a projectile with the intent to disable him.

Joshua John Lucey is accused of ‘directing’ the attack.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Both men were charged with allegedly committing the crime as a gang or bikie member, a circumstance of aggravation, which could see them given a tougher sentence if convicted.

Pain, who appeared in court via video link from prison, is alleged to have fired a shot while sitting at the wheel of a Toyota Aurion sedan at the Logan Hyperdome on February 4 last year.

Alleged bikies in a confrontation at Logan Hyperdome. Photo: QPS
Lucey, who appeared in court in person as he is on Supreme Court bail, is accused of "directing" the attack and is not alleged to have fired the shot.

Alleged Logan chapter president of the Rebels bikie gang Joshua John Lucey
His high-ranking position as the "effective head" with the Rebels meant he was "very much the director ...or catalyst" of the attack, the court heard.

Pain pleaded not guilty.

Lucey did not enter a plea, but has previously denied the charges.

Most of the attack, and the lead-up to it, was captured on the shopping centre's closed-circuit-television system, which has previously been shown in court.

Alleged bikies in a confrontation at Logan Hyperdome. Photo: QPS
Prosecutor Gabrielle Cho today formally tendered 42 statements from witnesses for the Crown and 30 exhibits including 10 statements from interstate police, mostly from NSW.

Lucas Pain was allegedly involved in the Hyperdome shooting. Picture Facebook
Ms Cho also dropped a single charge of threatening violence against both men.

Lucey is also facing a charge of habitually consorting with alleged offenders that he had been directed by police not to associate with, and three counts of breaching his bail.

These charges are remaining in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Pain is also charged with one count of breach of bail.

They are due back in Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 14.

Vision from the alleged attack.
Originally published as High-ranking bikie 'directed' Hyperdome shooting

