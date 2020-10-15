High-profile PT blames bullies for steroids, cocaine stash

A high profile Brisbane personal trainer caught with commercial quantities of steroids and cocaine claims he turned to steroids and went down a "body image rabbit hole" because he had been bullied for being overweight as a child.

Kobi Lee Mills, 27, was today sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court on nine charges relating to the possession of dangerous drugs including steroids, cocaine and MDMA.

Defence Barrister Martin Longhurst said Mills, a popular Brisbane personal trainer, had turned to steroids in order to compete in powerlifting competitions.

The court heard in February last year, police officers raided Mills' home where they found seven different types of steroid drugs weighing more than 210 grams, along with cocaine, MDMA and other restricted drugs.

Personal Trainer Kobi Lee Mills outside Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: Annette Dew

Prosecutors in the case accepted that while the drug amounts were in commercial quantities, the drugs were for personal use.

Mr Longhurst said Mills had purchased the steroids online.

"There are a lot of countries where steroids are legal and although it is illegal it is quite possible to order steroids online," Mr Longhurst said.

"They come from these ostensibly legitimate places that come and are delivered as opposed to, for want of a better term, the black market.

"This is a case where my client did that. He knew the illegality."

Kobi Lee Mills, 27, purchased steroids in bulk online. Picture: Instagram @heavyconditioning

Mr Longhurst said Mills had purchased the steroids "in bulk" and he was aware of the health risks associated with the drug.

"He has a bachelor of sports and exercise science so he knew the risks perhaps more than the average person but he did order them for personal use both for cosmetic purposes and for the sport that he's involved in which is a notoriously performance enhancement riddled sport of power lifting," he said.

"He's not engaging in that (sport) anymore."

He said the steroids found were worth about $3000 and the cocaine, which he said he was holding for a friend's buck's party, was of a similar value.

"With respect to the circumstances that led my client to the offending, he had some health issues growing up, digestive issues that seems to have led to him being an overweight kid at school, he was bullied for that," Mr Longhurst said.

Kobi Lee Mills was “aware of the risk he was taking” by using steroids. Picture: Instagram @heavyconditioning

"He didn't have a psychological issue at the time of committing those offences but my instructions are those memories of being the overweight kid at school … led him down this body image rabbit hole that led to him using these steroids."

"He's a very intelligent man, he knew the risk he was taking."

Mr Longhurst said Mills felt "great shame and embarrassment for what he's done" and that it had ruined the prospect he had of a personal training job in Dubai.

Justice Susan Brown said she took into account submissions that Mills had tried to turn his life around after being charged and had sought psychological help.

"Rather surprisingly given the charges with which you have been found guilty, you have a degree in sport and science," she said.

"I have to say I don't really accept somebody with your intelligence and with your degree did not appreciate the effect these sort of drugs have.

"You're too intelligent for that Mr Mills."

Personal Trainer Kobi Lee Mills. Picture: Annette Dew

Justice Brown sentenced Mills to two years imprisonment wholly suspended for three years.

"Hopefully it is now something where this will serve as a very loud wake up call to you not only by reason of the fact you are now before the Supreme Court on serious charges but also from the point of view of health and also the fact that you can conduct your business and have an effective life without having any involvement in drugs," she said.

"I have noted difficulties you had growing up and those experiences no doubt have had some effect on you."

Justice Brown told Mills to "grab the opportunity with both hands" after avoiding jail, warning him he would not be so lucky as to avoid time behind bars if he offended again.

"I also note you have a younger brother and a younger sister and you no doubt are probably their big brother who they look up to," she said.

"You've got to be a role model Mr Mills and this is not the conduct of somebody who is a role model. "Certainly for the people you train you have to be a role model."

"Living a double life is not something of somebody who is a role model. Actually owning this … and showing people you can change your life is something a role model does."

Originally published as High-profile Brisbane PT blames bullies for massive steroids, cocaine stash