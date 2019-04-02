High-powered guns, telescopic baton, drugs found in raid

A BUNDABERG man has been fined $2000 and had no conviction recorded after police found drugs, pipes, unsecured rifles, a shotgun, ammunition, nunchaku and a baton on the kitchen bench.

Christopher Emil Straka plead guilty to eight charges all in relation to possessing dangerous drugs, restricted and unregistered firearms and weapons believed to be used in a crime.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the Bundaberg Magistrates Court that on February 1 officers exercised a search warrant and found 30.5g of marijuana, 62g worth of marijuana stalks, four pipes, a grinder and scales.

They also found a number of unlocked high-powered guns, including a rifle with a scope and a .22, and eight rounds of rifle and shotgun ammunition in the lounge room.

"One was located under some clothing under a top shelf in the cupboard, the other was located behind a lower cupboard," Sgt Burgess said.

Sgt Burgess told the court the defendant was a weapons holder and knew his obligations.

"They weren't stored correctly," he said.

"There were a set of nunchaku on a hook and also a telescopic baton on the kitchen bench."

Straka had previously been given a good behaviour bond after facing charges in 2017.

Defence lawyer Ryen Dwyer said the stalks found in his 25-year-old client's possession contained minimal amounts of THC, saying Straka should simply be fined for all charges.

Mr Dwyer said Straka's partner of two years was supporting him from the gallery, carrying their first child due in April.

"He does suffer from some back pain, mainly spondylosis and arthritis in the spine," he said.

The defence lawyer said since his client was diagnosed with the conditions some two years ago he had been prescribed medications that didn't agree with him.

"He self-medicates with cannabis," Mr Dwyer said.

"He doesn't have any serious issues other than self medicating."

Due to Straka's limited history acting Mgistrate Neil Lavaring "with some reservations" did not record a conviction.

"Further offending will see convictions and fines," he said.

All items were forfeited.