High octane acts to rip up limelight in main Show arena

SENSATIONAL: FMX Kaos is just one of the exciting internationally acclaimed acts coming to the Gympie Show.

WITH the grounds looking immaculate after the recent rain, chief ring steward John Warren says the 2017 Gympie Show Saddleworld main arena has a great line up of events that will not disappoint show goers.

And, the Show will once again light up with three nights of fireworks thanks to Gympie business owners Tom and Lyn Grady.

One of the main attractions in the ring this year will be Dan Steers and his Double Dan Horsemanship which will amaze Show crowds with an exciting and individual brand of entertainment, clinics and training.

The Double Dan Horsemanship liberty horses celebrate freedom and beauty and, combined with their comedy acts, Roman riding, fire routines and arena spectaculars, provide world class live entertainment.

For the high octane fans, there will be FMX Kaos, one of the best international freestyle motocross teams in Australia.

Over the years FMX Kaos has performed in many sensational events around the world, including the Crusty Demons and Nitro Circus.

The FMX Kaos team members build their own ramps, engineer their own madness and attempt some of the best spectaculars known to FMX.

Don't miss any of the chaos with the Kaos crew ripping up the lime light and suspending time as they defy gravity.

For the music fans, Muster Ambassador Travis Collins will be a must-see, hot on the heels of his triple 2017 CMAA Golden Guitar wins for single of the year, APRA song of the year and Male Artist of the year.

With his masterful guitar playing and powerhouse vocals, this will be a performance country music fans will not want to miss on the Friday night of the Show.

The Grand Parade is also not to be missed with supreme champions and best of breeds from the many livestock classes along with the 2017 Showgirls marking the official opening of the 2017 Gympie Show.

The popular trots are back again for the 2017 Show with the mini trotters battling it out on the Saturday.

The 2017 Gympie Show will also host the Queensland State Showjumping Championships, with Olympic and world class riders expected from all over Australia to vie for the title.

The Saddleworld Gympie main arena will feature the usual highlights of the machinery alley parade, carriage driving is also back along with dog high jump, led and hack classes, stockmen's challenge, kids novelties events and young riders all looking to win a ribbon in the ring.

From miniature ponies to Olympic jumpers, there will be no shortage of action for keen spectators.