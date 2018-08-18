High hopes as Kybong exports aviation skills

RAPID PROGRESS: Gympie pilot trainee Mee Huang, from Taiwan, is an airport customer and part of the customer base which could turn Kybong into an export educational hub.

MEE Huang took her first solo flight as a new pilot this week, after only a few weeks training at Gympie's Kybong aerodrome.

And that is a tribute to her as well as the courses on offer.

Kybong-based Recreational Flying Company chief, Paul McKeown says Mee Huang, from Taiwan, has helped make the airport an export education hub, so the old light-hearted nickname of "Kybong International” may be not such a joke after all.

Mee Huang is 27 and says she has enjoyed her training at Kybong.

And Mr McKeown gives her full credit for her results.

"Our training program is very refined, but you can't get results like that without a lot of hard work,” he said.

She was not the only student at Kybong this week either.

Jordon Monckton, 15, was doing his navigation training at the airport on Thursday too.

Mr McKeown says their progress is another reason why the aerodrome needs to be managed in a way that keeps its options open for a future that could make it an important part of Gympie region's future economy.

"It's a fantastic community asset that pretty much looks after itself,” he said.

Mr McKeown is currently at odds with the airport's owner, Gympie Regional Council, about decisions which he says may limit the airport's economic and community future.

The airport has been subject to plenty of controversy over the years, particularly over concerns expressed by aviation-based industries based there.

Those businesses include the McKeown's and other flight training and aircraft maintenance buildings on the site, as well as aviation-based clubs.

Complaints from airport-based businesses at one point led to the council deciding that it would put the airfield's management out to private tender.

"We don't seem to be very good at managing airports,” a council official said at the time.

But that result would have been even worse for businesses concerned that their rents may increase if the airport was run as a commercial enterprise.

"If there's one thing worse than the council running the airport, it's the council not running the airport,” one observer remarked at that time.

The privatisation idea seems to have been sidelined for now, but Mr McKeown says the council would be squandering a significant community and economic asset if it does not take due notice of the opportunities it has provided to Gympie people, including Jordon Monckton and Mee Huang.

The council is currently investigating safety concerns about night landings, given a lack of permanent runway, windsock and taxiway lighting at the airstrip.