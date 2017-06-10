High hills present problem in assisting crash victim

The hillside property that made ambulance crews call in a 4wd.

A SECONDARY ambulance crew was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash on a property at Marys Creek this afternoon.

Emergency teams responded to the call just after 4pm this afternoon, with reports of a crash and injuries sustained to a man in his 40s.

When they arrived at the property, QAS media reported it's large hills presented a problem, with the standard ambulance physically incapable of reaching the man.

Thankfully the injuries the man sustained in the crash were only believed to be minor.