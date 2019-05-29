High-def cameras to cover Gympie's CBD

NIGHT WATCH: Business owner Dave Phillips is one of the beneficiaries of the new high-definition security cameras being installed in Gympie's CBD.

GYMPIE'S CBD is getting safer thanks to the rollout of new security cameras which will provide blanket coverage of the city's entertainment hub.

The cameras will provide a 24-hour eye not only along Mary St, but on to Monkland and Nash streets too.

Queenslander Hotel owner and Liquor Industry Action Group chairman Allan Roberts said the network would help ensure those who break the law were held accountable.

"Police use the video footage for prosecution,” Mr Roberts said.

Dave Phillips. Scott Kovacevic

He said in the past cameras had some issues with clarity.

Now "it's like taking a polaroid of someone”.

"No-one wants to have issues in the precinct,” he said.

Club 88 owner Paul Pilkington welcomed the cameras, which Mr Roberts said were being funded jointly by the LIAG, Gympie Regional Council and RSL.

"A couple of those cameras are in short and long,” he said.

"We've tried for double coverage.

Mary St. Renee Albrecht

"Hopefully it will be safer right up past the Empire and down to the five ways.”

Publicans are not the only people celebrating the new system, either.

Pedal Power Plus owner Dave Phillips said he hoped the cameras curbed the vandalism which happened on the street from time to time.

This included the loss of his hanging street sign which was torn down a few weeks ago, and the ongoing issue of people running across Mary St businesses' roofs.

This is not only a legal problem but a safety one, with one person having put their foot through his roof and another being seriously hurt when they fell through a skylight a few years ago.

"People must answer for their actions,” Mr Phillips said.