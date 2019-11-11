High achievers recognised at Victory College awards night
VICTORY College paid tribute to its high achievers at its 2019 secondary awards night on Friday.
Award winners were:
Dux Award: Caden Buczynsky (Middle College) and Mitchell Gainsford (Senior College).
Performing Arts Award: Alichia Snowdon.
Caltex All-Rounder Award: Mitchell Gainsford.
Rotary All-Rounder Award: Daisy Karner.
Top Vocational Education Student Award: Riley Spring.
Victory College Exemplary Student Award: Alichia Snowdon (Senior College) and Alyx Peters (Middle College).
Faith & Service Award: Hannah Brebner (Senior College) and Chayton Gainsford and Kynan Finch (Middle College).
Roadcraft Award: Harrison Perkins.
Resilience Award: Te Ranginui Kelly.
Job Match Award: Abigail-Rose McAllister. Gympie Council Citizenship Award: Mitchell Gainsford.
Australian Defence Force Long Tan Award: Isaac Emery (Year 10) and Hannah Brebner (Year 12).
USC Rise and Shine Award: Nashota Gills and Jackson Beaumont.
QATSIF Young Indigenous Leader Award: Mitchell Gainsford.
Sportsperson of the Year: Kahn Sutherland-Chan and Makayla Elliott (Middle College) and Keneisha Finch and Mitchell Gainsford (Senior College).
Principal’s Award: Manav Patel (Middle College) and Quinn van Muyen-Harris (Senior College).