High achievers recognised at Victory College awards night

VICTORY College paid tribute to its high achievers at its 2019 secondary awards night on Friday.

Award winners were:

Dux Award: Caden Buczynsky (Middle College) and Mitchell Gainsford (Senior College).

Performing Arts Award: Alichia Snowdon.

Caltex All-Rounder Award: Mitchell Gainsford.

Rotary All-Rounder Award: Daisy Karner.

Top Vocational Education Student Award: Riley Spring.

Victory College Exemplary Student Award: Alichia Snowdon (Senior College) and Alyx Peters (Middle College).

Faith & Service Award: Hannah Brebner (Senior College) and Chayton Gainsford and Kynan Finch (Middle College).

Roadcraft Award: Harrison Perkins.

Resilience Award: Te Ranginui Kelly.

Job Match Award: Abigail-Rose McAllister. Gympie Council Citizenship Award: Mitchell Gainsford.

Graduating class photo (L-R):Back Row: Mitchell Gainsford, Teana Hapi, Tyler-Ryan Schulga, Campbell CochraneThird Row: Braden Bush-Micklewright, Jordyn Dahms, Brooke Germain, Riley Spring, Johnathan WilliamsSecond Row: Nui Kelly, Haley Brown, Bianca Johnson, Sarah Anderson, Riley CarkeetFront Row: Miss Laura Bagnall, Hannah Brebner, Chelsea Kerr, Sophia Krause, Principal Mr Brett Costin

Australian Defence Force Long Tan Award: Isaac Emery (Year 10) and Hannah Brebner (Year 12).

USC Rise and Shine Award: Nashota Gills and Jackson Beaumont.

QATSIF Young Indigenous Leader Award: Mitchell Gainsford.

Sportsperson of the Year: Kahn Sutherland-Chan and Makayla Elliott (Middle College) and Keneisha Finch and Mitchell Gainsford (Senior College).

Principal’s Award: Manav Patel (Middle College) and Quinn van Muyen-Harris (Senior College).