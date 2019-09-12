Menu
Jayesh Patel used a fake beard and arrived on a wheelchair to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to try and fly to New York.
Offbeat

Hidden truth behind elderly man at airport

by Michael Bartiromo
12th Sep 2019 12:09 PM

NICE try, but you're about 50 years too young.

Airport security officials in India recently spotted a 32-year-old man attempting to disguise himself as an 81-year-old passenger in order to gain entry to an Air India flight to New York.

The disguised man, who was eventually identified by India's Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as Jayesh Patel, was stopped by officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday night.

Mr Patel reportedly arrived at the airport in a wheelchair and wearing a turban, in order to match the face on a stolen passport he was carrying, according to the Times of India. He had also dyed his hair and beard grey in order to more closely resemble the passenger seen in the photo, offering his name as "Amrik Singh."

Officials weren't buying the disguise, and asked "Singh" to stand for a security check. Security then checked his passport and noticed a discrepancy between his birthdate - listed as 1938 - and his appearance.

The man was captured on CCTV being pushed around.
"It mentioned the passenger's age as 81 years but his appearance, skin texture and voice seemed to be of a much younger person," stated an official, who also noted that Mr Patel was wearing non-prescription glasses, according to the Times of India.

Mr Patel was later transferred to immigration, and now faces charges of impersonation. The CISF was not immediately available to comment further.

The passport the man used to try and get in to the US.
CISF officials said on Monday night that Patel's intentions were not immediately clear, though the Times of India has since learned that Patel, an electrician from Ahmedabad, was seeking a higher-paying electrician job in the United States.

Police are reportedly also seeking the people who aided Mr Patel in getting his fake passport, and applying his makeup and disguise.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

 

A photo of Jayesh Patel as he looks in everyday life.
airport security disguise flights

