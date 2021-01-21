Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Kamala Harris takes the oath of office
News

Hidden message in Kamala Harris’ outfit

21st Jan 2021 5:11 AM

Purple never looked so patriotic.

Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, all stepped out in shades of purple and violet for the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday in Washington, DC - and the significance of the colour wasn't lost on viewers.

Fashion fans quickly took to Twitter to laud the three women for wearing shades of purple, likely as a representation of bipartisanship, as the colour can be created as the result of mixing reds and blues. Purple has also been one of the official colours of the suffragette National Women's Party since 1913, per the organisation.

RELATED: Follow our live coverage as Joe Biden is sworn in as president

 

 

 

Harris and first lady Jill Biden were also praised for wearing American designers. W reports the new vice president wore fashions designed by two Black Americans for the historic event, choosing a coat by Christopher John Rogers and heels by Sergio Hudson.

 

 

Dr. Biden wore a blue wool coat and dress by Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian, The Independent reports.

The new first lady also wore purple to a send-off event in Wilmington. Del., and memorial ceremony for victims of the coronavirus at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Tuesday.

Style critics may also remember that Clinton wore a grey suit with purple lapels for her concession speech in 2016.

Originally published as Hidden message in Kamala Harris' outfit

More Stories

Show More
donald trump hillary clinton inauguration day joe biden kamala harris michelle obama

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s low vaccination rate poses COVID problem

        Premium Content Region’s low vaccination rate poses COVID problem

        News Parts of the Gympie region have among the state’s worst immunisation uptake

        • 21st Jan 2021 5:30 AM
        10 Gympie region businesses that said goodbye in 2020

        Premium Content 10 Gympie region businesses that said goodbye in 2020

        News Last year was made much more difficult than usual for the Gympie business world by...

        COVID linked to highest number of assaults in 18 years

        Premium Content COVID linked to highest number of assaults in 18 years

        News A spike in Gympie assault cases last year was the worst the region has experienced...

        How to stand out in the surging crowd of Gympie renters

        Premium Content How to stand out in the surging crowd of Gympie renters

        News Renters currently applying for properties in the region are being forced to put...