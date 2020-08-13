‘Hidden’ items only Macca’s workers know

Working at a fast-food chain doesn't necessarily mean you have to eat what's on the menu.

With so many tasty ingredients at your disposal, it's only natural for some employees to get creative, especially if it involves McDonald's.

In a Reddit thread about "McDonald's cheeseburger seasoning", a former Macca's employee revealed all the recipes he makes, both weird and wonderful, that aren't on the menu - and there are some interesting concoctions.

He shared a meat-inspired version of hot chips, called "Angus Fries" which consists of unsalted fries "dusted with the Angus beef seasoning from the grill".

He said another "hidden menu option" was the "Mega MAC" burger, explaining, "it's the same build as a Big Mac, but made with quarter pounder meat and buns plus an extra slice of cheese on the heel".

Then there's the "McMuffin pizzas" - grilled muffin halves with sauce, "premium" cheese and a choice of toppings.

The former staffer also got creative with drinks, revealing his "Strawberry Sprite" recipe which is made with "four squirts/one shot" of Strawberry Thickshake Syrup.

It's not the first time a Macca's employee has dished the dirt on "secret" menu items and hacks.

Last year, a Sydney McDonald's employee of 10 years revealed how to score the equivalent of a McFlurry, for just $1.10.

He suggested to simply order a soft serve cone in a lid for $0.60 and then ask for a topping - either Oreo or M&Ms - for an extra $0.50.

The same can be done for a sundae with the man advising to again order a soft serve cone in a lid and add strawberry, hot fudge or caramel sauce on top.

If customers want more bang for their buck when ordering a soft drink, the man suggested not to get it with ice as staff are trained to fill close to a third of a cup with it, to save money on soft drinks.

