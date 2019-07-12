Menu
PROGRESS: The roof goes on the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre following a six week work delay.
Hiccup stalls Kilkivan Equestrian Centre for six weeks

12th Jul 2019
KILKIVAN'S $2 million equestrian centre is finally getting a roof following a month-long delay caused by a certification problem.

Gympie Regional Council this week confirmed that the lack of a building certificate had delayed the capping of the centre for the past six weeks.

"The equestrian centre did not have final building certification although sign-off from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is complete,” a spokeswoman said.

The roof is put on the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre.
Verbal approval for the roof to be attached was "delivered last week, which now allows for the roof sheeting”.

The sheeting is expected to finished by this week's end, and the delay should have no impact on the building's readiness ahead of the town's iconic event.

"The completion of the building was always scheduled with the official opening in September to coincide with the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride.

The roof is put on the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre.
"This date was selected to accommodate an anticipated end June/ July building completion and contingency,” she said.

The state-of-the-art multi-purpose undercover centre is expected to be a key engine in Kilkivan's economic future once finished.

