Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australia Defence Vessel Cape Inscription Navigation Officer Lieutenant Rhys Worboys and Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority officer Dwaine Butcher in front of Reef Ranger, a Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service vessel. Picture: Contributed
Australia Defence Vessel Cape Inscription Navigation Officer Lieutenant Rhys Worboys and Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority officer Dwaine Butcher in front of Reef Ranger, a Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service vessel. Picture: Contributed
News

Hi-tech navy joins search for illegal fishers in QLD waters

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Royal Australian Navy has brought their high tech equipment to the fight against illegal fishers within marine parks off the Queensland coast.

The recent eight-day surveillance mission between the Maritime Border Command and the Great Barrier Marine Park Authority extended from Cape Bowling Green near Townsville down to the northern tip of Fraser Island including Whitsunday, Tern, Capricorn and Bunker islands.

The search used the Cairns-based Australian Defence Vessel Cape Inscription as well as helicopter flyovers and a MX-10 telescopic camera on Cape Inscription’s bridge to detect night fishers.

More stories:

Group slams ‘barbaric’ laws after shark mutilation

WANTED: Fishers to report sightings of female mud crabs

Mackay pair crowned Australia’s best barramundi fishers

Most of the illegal activity was found off the coast of Gladstone near the Capricorn and Bunker islands.

GBRMPA officer Dwaine Butcher, the first to join a navy vessel on such an operation, said it was an “unforgettable” experience.

“I really enjoyed my time with the crew as well as seeing the capability of Maritime Border Command assets,” Mr Butcher said.

“I am looking forward to enhancing the bond between our two agencies.”

Subscriber benefits:

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

Commanding Officer Lieutenant Commander Richard Currie said the joint mission ensured continued protection of the reef.

“The tasking was a great opportunity to strengthen our ties with the GBRMPA,” Lieutenant Commander Currie said.

“Providing their officers with a platform such as Cape Inscription allowed the GBRMPA to enforce the marine park rules at night and in areas that cannot normally be achieved.”

australian defence force cape bowling green capricorn coast fishing whitsundays fraser island fraser island fishing great barrier reef great barrier reef marine park great barrier reef marine park authority mackay fishing royal australian navy whitsunday islands
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: 14 of Gympie’s worst drivers on the roads in 2020

        Premium Content EXPOSED: 14 of Gympie’s worst drivers on the roads in 2020

        News Speeding, burnouts and drink driving: here are some of the worst drivers on Gympie region roads this year

        Four charged over campfire that caused Fraser Island blaze

        Premium Content Four charged over campfire that caused Fraser Island blaze

        News Four people have been charged after an investigation

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland on high alert over mutant UK strain of COVID-19

        How you can enrol in USC’s free university course

        Premium Content How you can enrol in USC’s free university course

        News Get in quick: a new university course is being offered for free at the University...