Hi-tech highway means a safer and faster future

SMART SIGNS FOR HIGHWAY: Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has welcomed innovations which he says will improve safety and speed on the Bruce Highway.

SMART SIGNS FOR HIGHWAY: Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has welcomed innovations which he says will improve safety and speed on the Bruce Highway. Renee Albrecht

INTELLIGENT Transport Infrastructure will keep us safe and keep the Bruce Highway fast and efficient, highway safety advocate and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said.

Mr O'Brien announced a new $56 million safety warning system which he said would be installed "along the length of the Bruce Highway.”

He said the system would give drivers "immediate updates on the status of the road ahead.”

The system would include signs and CCTV allowing for a live overview of incident and flood-prone areas, as well as real-time flood warning systems allowing staff to open and close roads or update signage as conditions change, he said.

"It will also feature electronic signage to advise motorists of delays, emergencies, traffic conditions and other useful information,” he said.

"A vehicle detection system will allow road operations staff to know the real flow of traffic by counting vehicles and it will be able to work with other systems to trigger and alarm when abnormal conditions are detected,” he said.

"This will reduce the duration of road closures during flooding, shorten travel times for motorists and reduce crashes by alerting drivers to conditions, making the Bruce Highway safer for all road users.

"It is important to keep road users informed of changing traffic conditions and these signs contribute to safer roads by assisting drivers to make better informed choices when accidents or disasters impact on traffic flow.”

Federal Transport Minister Darren Chester said the system would make the highway safer and more efficient.