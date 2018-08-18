‘Hi honey, I’ve got two nails in my head’

Carpenter Josh Ayres and his partner Bianca Ginn. Mr Ayres is in hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a nail gun twice in the head.

THE partner of a man who shot himself twice in the head with a nail gun during a fall at a worksite says he is lucky to be alive after surgeons had to drill into his skull to remove the steel.

Carpenter Josh Ayres was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Thursday with two 3cm nails lodged in his skull.

The 24-year-old was working at a Wide Bay property when he slipped and fell with the nail gun in his hand.

The nails entered the top of his head, lodging in his skull.

Mr Ayres' partner, Bianca Ginn, drove from Hervey Bay to Brisbane to be at his bedside after learning of the horror workplace accident.

"He rang me from the hospital and said 'hey, I'm at the hospital'. I said 'why, what's happened?' and he said 'I've got two nails in my head'," she said.

"My heart just broke in two."

Josh Ayres in the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after accidentally shooting himself with a nail gun twice in the head. Photo supplied and blurred by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

Ms Ginn said her partner's workmates drove him to the Hervey Bay Hospital but an RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was soon tasked to take him to Brisbane.

"He knew it had happened, he knew what was going on," she said.

"But he said it didn't hurt. I think his adrenaline just took over."

Ms Ginn said surgeons had to drill into her partner's skull to remove the nails.

"They put a little plate in and then they stitched him back up. I didn't really want to know the details. It's too gory for me. He said he wanted to keep the nails but I told him we're throwing them out," she said.

"I always fear for him. Every day when he goes to work I hope nothing happens."

Mr Ayres was yesterday recovering well after the surgery.

"He's pretty much 100 per cent. He's talking, he's got all his vision. They are just keeping him there to keep an eye on things. He's doing very well. He's very lucky," Ms Ginn said.

Mr Ayres has worked as a carpenter for about six or seven years.

A Workplace Health and Safety spokesman said they were making inquiries about the incident.