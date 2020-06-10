Hey Gympie, House Hunters International wants you

Itchy Feet Media owner Anita Poteri is using the COVID-19 boarder closures as a way to showcase the Gympie region.

Ms Poteri is the director and producer of House Hunters International and is looking for more episodes she can film in the area.

“I have done two episodes in the region but they have both been at Rainbow Beach and I would love to do one in Gympie,” she said.

House Hunters International: Itchy Feet Media owner and House Hunters International director/producer Anita Poteri and Rainbow Beach Realty Andrew Hawkins.

“In America we get about 10 million views an episodes. It is a great way to showcase the region to the whole world”.

On Monday night, House Hunters International had the episode on Gympie professional footballer Jimmy Downey.

“We shot the episode in June 2018. He was moving back to the region and we documented his move from Texas to Rainbow,” Ms Poteri said.

“He was brilliant to work with and a natural in front of the camera.

“We went to Cooloola Berries, driving along the beach and showcased all the lovely spots in the region”.