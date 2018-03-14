'Hey, get in the dock': magistrate stomps on disrespect

RUDE: A Gympie magistrate has clamped down on disrespectful behaviour in the courtroom.

RUDE: A Gympie magistrate has clamped down on disrespectful behaviour in the courtroom. John Weekes

IT TOOK only about 10 minutes confinement to bring about a new and more respectful attitude from one young man who found himself the centre of attention in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

"Of course,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan said when asked by prosecuting sergeant Lisa Manns if she could ask two men in the public gallery to be quiet.

"You can go outside,” he told the two amused young men.

"Better than listening to this s..t anyway,” one of them said as he left the courtroom.

"Hey, get back here,” the magistrate called out as Sgt Manns left to detain the young man, who gave his name as Joshua Hill.

As Hill was brought back into the court, Mr Callaghan gave him further advice on courtroom etiquette.

"Get your hat off your head, get your drink away and get in there,” Mr Callaghan said, indicating the dock.

It was the second time a young man by that name had been locked up by order of the court for his behaviour.

On the other occasion, a man named Hill told a magistrate to "have some respect mate” and found himself in the watchhouse for a short time for contempt of court.

"I'm sorry,” Hill said on Monday.

When that did not lead to his release, Hill said: "I've got to pick up my daughter in 15 minutes.”

Mr Callaghan said he should have thought of that before.

When Hill asked to make a phone call, Mr Callaghan offered more specific advice.

"You should have thought of that before you started to behave like a loser,” he said.

The other young man ordered outside was Gympie man Jack Raets McFadyen, 23, who was called back in to the court to respond to a charge of supplying methamphetamine.

"You've got to learn to behave yourself in court, or it's not going to go well for you,” Mr Callaghan told him.

McFadyen entered a guilty plea to a charge of supplying the drug in Gympie between October 5 and January 18.

He was committed to the District Court for sentencing, bail.