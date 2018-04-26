Hey council, we don't all live in Gympie city

FOUR people.

There's a lot of things which can be made up by four people: a bob-sled team; an awkward double-date; or a boy band.

That this is also how much the Southside's population grew between 2016-17, according to the ABS, is staggering.

Think about it: if the Wiggles moved to town it would have doubled the number of new residents.

Yes, the 2016 census was plagued with problems which have to be taken into consideration and make it somewhat unreliable, but still...

And it's not like the region isn't growing.

But it turns out that our rural outskirts are the apple of visitors' eyes.

This really isn't a surprise: go for a drive in the Mary Valley, and tell me its not somewhere you couldn't imagine settling down with a sheep or two or a kangaroo.

However, that our outskirts are becoming home to an ever-growing number of ratepayers raises questions about whether they're getting their money's worth.

One of the more common criticisms of our council is that they are Gympie-centric - that the major projects are all based around the city's growth, while regional roads and infrastructure is neglected like an orphan in a Charles Dickens tale.

And it seems there's some truth, with the council only now moving to survey residents about dump changes a mere seven months after residents of the Valley demanded things be fixed.

If they moved any slower, someone would have to go around and administer CPR.

For more than two years, our council has been beating the drum about supporting the region's growth. As it a tune, it has a nice beat and you can dance to it.

But it seems our regional areas have been left standing in the dark corner of the dance floor, alone and unloved like the freckled stepchild of a failed marriage with amalgamation.