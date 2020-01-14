Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hey Bill Watson is celebrating 50 years on Main Beach Noosa.
Hey Bill Watson is celebrating 50 years on Main Beach Noosa.
News

HEY BILL: Marking 50 years on Noosa Main Beach

Michele Sternberg
14th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been 50 years since "Hey Bill" Watson first stepped onto the golden sands of Noosa Main Beach selling oranges to parched beachgoers from a hessian sack.

His is a much more sophisticated operation these days, with refrigerated trailers towed behind a quad bike offering everything from shaved ice cones to his own "Hey Bill" branded pure Australian spring water.

What hasn't changed is his happy disposition and trademark Tom Selleck-inspired moustache.

Unless there's rain, Hey Bill is out there working his patch between Noosa Surf Club and the river mouth.

"I go down to the beach every day, and every day it changes - the view, the wind, the sand and the people. It's just paradise," Hey Bill said.

"I used to be there from sun-up to sundown in my younger days, but when you get a bit of age on you, you start to pull up a bit.

"I only work from 6.30am to 5pm now."

Speaking of age, Hey Bill celebrates a major birthday milestone next month - turning 70 on February 7.

But in true Hey Bill-style, he's ditching a conventional birthday party and combining his two milestones with a third yet-to-be-achieved event.

"I'm going to have my wake as well," he smirks.

"Get them all out of the way at one go."

More Stories

Show More
noosa noosa main beach
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

        premium_icon ‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

        News A Gympie store was broken into earlier this morning with hundreds of dollars stolen.

        • 14th Jan 2020 8:57 AM
        ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        premium_icon ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        News MP defends climate policies, says jobs must come first

        Gympie’s wildlife can’t catch a break with weather

        premium_icon Gympie’s wildlife can’t catch a break with weather

        News The region’s animals are under assault from all sides of the weather system.

        Four times a charm: Brady milestone moves him into Gympie elite

        premium_icon Four times a charm: Brady milestone moves him into Gympie...

        News You hear the sound, the crunch when you hit it right out of the middle. It sounds...