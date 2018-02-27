'Hey babe,' greeting breaches DV order

BREACHES: Court orders must be obeyed or reviewed, magistrate tells couples

GYMPIE Magistrate Chris Callaghan yesterday scheduled a review of a Gympie couple's Domestic Violence Order after they used courtroom video to breach a no contact provision.

"Hey babe,” a woman in the courtroom public gallery said to her partner, who was appearing in court by video link from jail.

"Please,” Mr Callaghan said, when the man responded with an equally affectionate greeting.

"This is a courtroom,” Mr Callaghan said.

The man is charged with breaching the order after an incident on January 17, in which the man allegedly hit his wife with a machete, causing a cut and marks on her neck and chin consistent with being struck by the serrated back of the blade.

The incident occurred while the man was on parole for serious assault on a police officer, for which he received 18 months' jail.

The man, 33, was also on a suspended sentence for breaching bail by failing to appear in court.

The couple's DVO followed an incident on December 1, when police were called to an argument in which they had punched each other.

Police noticed a laceration on the woman's hand on that occasion too, police told the court.

Stitches were required.

Mr Callaghan denied the man bail on his latest charges, saying he posed an unacceptable risk of failing to appear or committing other assaults.

However, Mr Callaghan noted that the woman appeared to want to have contact with the man.

"And he seems to want to have contact with her,” he said.

Mr Callaghan remanded the case to April 16 for a review.

In another unusual domestic violence matter before the court yesterday, a woman, 41, was fined $400 for breaching a DVO in which her daughter was a "named person” she was not allowed to have contact with.

The court was told the daughter had visited the woman voluntarily so the woman could see her grandchild.

The aggrieved was her ex-husband and Mr Callaghan said it was obviously a problem with that relationship.

"We have to take Domestic Violence Orders seriously,” he said.

"All this seems trivial, but it is not trivial, because you were breaking a court order.''

He said the woman would have to seek a change to the order if she wanted to have a relationship with her granddaughter.

It was made worse by the fact that she was on parole for a serious offence at the time.

Also before the court for breaching a DVO was a Gympie man, 21, who damaged property during a dispute, a breach of standard good behaviour requirements.

Investigating police found a small amount of marijuana.

Mr Callaghan fined the man $600.