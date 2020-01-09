Hewitt masterstroke! Kyrgios and Demon claim all-time epic

Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur have got Australia into the ATC Cup semis.

LLEYTON Hewitt's shock gamble to play Alex De Minaur Nick Kyrgios in Australia's sudden-death doubles match has paid off with Australia securing a spot in the ATP Cup semi finals.

Hewitt gambled on sending his two singles players back out for the doubles against the established British team and it paid off with de Minaur and Kyrios edging Great Britain 6-2 6-7(18-16) in an epic 30-minute tiebreaker, saving four match points and finally cashing in on their own fifth match point at Ken Rosewall Arena.

The Aussies produced an outstanding comeback against Murray and Salisbury - the world doubles No.22 and 23 - after the Brits steamrolled them in just 30 minutes in the first set.

Earlier, Kyrgios gave Australia the lead with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Cam Norrie in the opening singles.

But De Minaur lost his three hour, 23-minute singles encounter with Dan Evans 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (2), after saving four match points, to send the first of the quarter-finals in the new international team competition to the doubles.

It was de Minaur's first loss of the year, and he wanted to make amends immediately. Hewitt gave him the chance, pairing de Minaur with Nick Kyrgios instead of Chris Guccione and John Peers, who were unbeaten in three matches in the group stage.

The Australians will play the winner of Friday's quarter-final between Rafael Nadal's Spain and Belgium.

Australia didn't lose a match in the group stage as it finished with three 3-0 sweeps in Group F in Brisbane, securing its spot in the play-offs in Sydney with a match to spare.

Britain finished atop Group C with a 2-1 record in Sydney.

Russia was playing Argentina later on Thursday in the second of the quarter-finals.

with AAP

