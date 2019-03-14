'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

A MAN is lucky to be alive after he fell 12m from a tree and landed just one metre from his chainsaw.

The man, in his 40s, was reportedly trimming tree branches around power lines yesterday on a Gladstone Monto Rd property, in Boyne Valley, when his harness broke and he plummeted 12m to the ground.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene about 11am, and air crew officer Chris Jowsey said it was believed the man had been holding his chainsaw when the incident occurred.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Service Bundaberg air crew officer Chris Jowsey. Toni Benson-Rogan

"We couldn't land next to him, so we had to land in a farmers paddock approximately 300m away and then find our way through the undergrowth," Mr Jowsey said.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were already in attendance when the LifeFlight team arrived, with the patient conscious and in a lot of pain.

"We then decided we had to winch the gentleman out, just because of his location, conducted that and then took him to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital," he said.

"He was in a lot of pain and our paramedic in the back of the helicopter was working very hard to keep him stable.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifted a man to a Brisbane hospital after he fell 12m from a tree at a Gladstone property. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

"I'd say he's very lucky to be alive - I've seen accidents with chainsaws before and this guy was very lucky that he didn't get tangled up in his.

"He appeared to have all the correct gear on, I think it was just one of those unlucky occasions."

The patient was flown to hospital in a serious condition with spinal and abdominal injuries.

When asked whether landing in a nearby paddock hindered the crews actions, Mr Jowsey said, in this case, not landing next to the patient "worked out ok".

The man was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

"If we winch the paramedic in with all the stretcher and winch gear, that means he has to sort it out on his own, whereas we landed 300m away and were able to walk in with all our equipment," he said.

A Metro North Hospital and Health spokesperson said the patient was currently in a stable condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.