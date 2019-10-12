He's only 12, but could Bill be Gympie's next AFL star?

BRIGHT FUTURE: Gympie Cats premiership ruckman/captain and latest The Gympie Times Player of the Week William 'Bill' Davies.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Gympie Cats premiership ruckman/captain and latest The Gympie Times Player of the Week William 'Bill' Davies. Shellee Davies

Photos View Photo Gallery

AUSSIE RULES: He's only 12 years of age, but talented young Gympie athlete William 'Bill' Davies is already a triple premiership winner - and that's in just one of the sports he loves.

The Year 7 Kilkivan State School student captained the under-12 Gympie Cats to a dramatic overtime flag triumph against Kawana last month, winning best-on-ground honours on the day.

It capped off a season in which he also came third in the league 'best and fairest' and claimed MVP honours for Wide Bay at the Queensland State Schools AFL Championships.

Dubbed 'Captain Courageous' by coach Luke Hamilton, Davies said playing in the ruck was a natural step for him after filling different positions in past seasons.

"It's a great sport, it keeps you fit and healthy. For the first year I was a back pocket, second year I moved into the ruck and centre half forward, and this year I just played ruck,” he said.

"I didn't have to work too much at it, it just came naturally. Dad played in the ruck.

Shane Mumford of the Giants (left) competes for the ball against Brodie Grundy of the Magpies during the Second Preliminary Final match between the Collingwood Magpies and the GWS Giants during in Week 3 of the AFL Finals Series at the MCG in Melbourne, Saturday, September 21, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY MICHAEL DODGE

"(Playing rep footy) was a lot more competitive, it was a higher level. But playing in grand finals never gets any easier.”

As if that wasn't enough, Davies also plies his trade in basketball, shot put, discus and even boxing on Wednesday afternoons at the local Savage gym.

But it's Aussie Rules, and watching dominant ruckman Brodie Grundy, which remains at the top of the Collingwood fan's priorities.

"Footy has pretty much always been in our family, I've always loved it,” he said.

Bill is the latest The Gympie Times Player of the Week.