Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Riley Channells did Australia proud in the International Manhunt finals in the Philippines.
Riley Channells did Australia proud in the International Manhunt finals in the Philippines.
News

He’s officially one of the hottest guys in the world

Janine Watson
27th Feb 2020 3:56 PM | Updated: 28th Feb 2020 4:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Riley Channells may not have returned victorious from the Manhunt International World Finals in the Philippines but he now has a friend in just about every country in the world.

But while he didn't claim the ultimate prize he certainly did Australia proud being named in the top 16 list of finalists.

"I was pretty stoked about that," Riley said.

"I had such a great time at the competition and met so many amazing people. It was such a great learning experience."

The aspiring actor and model was born and bred in Coffs Harbour and graduated from Orara High School.

Riley Channells competing in the National Costume section.
Riley Channells competing in the National Costume section.

He currently lives at Kirra Beach and works on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane.

In its 20th year Manhunt International is one of the world's longest running events of its type.

This year it was Paul Luzineau from the Netherlands who took out the title.

"I am so happy and excited to go home and share this success to my countrymen," Paul said.

"Thank you so much for all the support and love that I felt since day one of being Manhunt Netherlands up to now as Manhunt International winner. To God be the glory."

 

Riley Channells did Australia proud in the International Manhunt finals in the Philippines.
Riley Channells did Australia proud in the International Manhunt finals in the Philippines.

There were several special categories including Mr. Friendship, Mr. Physique, Mr. Personality and Mr. Photogenic.

Australia has won the international contest only once in 2000.

Back on home soil Riley will continue to pursue his dreams.

"My goals at the moment are primarily acting focused which is why I made the move to the Gold Coast initially," Riley said.

"I've been really lucky to secure both a Gold Coast and a Sydney based agent so at the moment im just auditioning a bunch and trying to form connections with people in the industry.

editors picks international manhunt international manhuntcoffs harbour modelling competition riley channells
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge cost forces Chamber to shift election forums

        premium_icon Huge cost forces Chamber to shift election forums

        News Gympie council CEO says its because of heightened scrutiny, and a need for council to stay at arms length from election

        Laminex reveals these jobs are going in Gympie right now

        premium_icon Laminex reveals these jobs are going in Gympie right now

        News The plant will double in size by January 2021.

        GYMPIE VOTES: Everything you need to know

        premium_icon GYMPIE VOTES: Everything you need to know

        News It’s only four weeks until the region decides on its next council.

        Young blood enters council election fray

        premium_icon Young blood enters council election fray

        News 31-year-old businessman steps into ring, calls for fair go for regions