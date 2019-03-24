HE'S IN: Gympie lad named in GWS Round 1 team
AFL: Gympie Aussie Rules export Lachlan Keeffe is a confirmed starter in the GWS Giants' Round 1 side to face Essendon tomorrow afternoon.
Keeffe was one of four Giants confirmed on the interchange bench for the clash with the Bombers with Jackson Hately, Matt Buntine, Isaac Cumming and Matt Flynn left out of the final team.
Giants coach Leon Cameron expressed excitement at the Round 1 inclusions.
"We knew there'd be some opportunities presented at the end of last season,” Cameron said.
"They've put their hands up, they want a position in the side and they've worked really hard to get there.
"We look forward to them getting their opportunity on Sunday.
"There's a few guys in that same boat who only just missed out so it's great to have that pressure for spots.”
Keeffe, 28, joins his co-captain Phil Davis and second year recruit Sam Taylor as the Giants' key defenders with Nick Haynes (back) and Aidan Corr (groin) on the sidelines to start the season.
He will have to impress on Sunday to nail down a spot in the squad as Haynes, Corr and Buntine circle for inclusion as the season continues.
GWS GIANTS v Essendon, Sunday March 24 at 3:20pm, GIANTS Stadium
FB: Heath Shaw, Phil Davis, Zac Williams
HB: Adam Kennedy, Sam Taylor, Lachie Whitfield
C: Adam Tomlinson, Tim Taranto, Harry Perryman
HF: Brett Deledio, Harry Himmelberg, Brent Daniels
FF: Toby Greene, Jeremy Cameron, Daniel Lloyd
RR: Dawson Simpson, Stephen Coniglio, Jacob Hopper
Interchange: Matt de Boer, Lachlan Keeffe, Jeremy Finlayson, Sam Reid
Emergencies: Jackson Hately, Matt Buntine, Isaac Cumming, Matt Flynn