HE'S IN: Gympie lad named in GWS Round 1 team

Lachlan Keeffe is seen during a GWS Giants training session in Sydney, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito) NO ARCHIVING BRENDAN ESPOSITO

AFL: Gympie Aussie Rules export Lachlan Keeffe is a confirmed starter in the GWS Giants' Round 1 side to face Essendon tomorrow afternoon.

Keeffe was one of four Giants confirmed on the interchange bench for the clash with the Bombers with Jackson Hately, Matt Buntine, Isaac Cumming and Matt Flynn left out of the final team.

Giants coach Leon Cameron expressed excitement at the Round 1 inclusions.

"We knew there'd be some opportunities presented at the end of last season,” Cameron said.

"They've put their hands up, they want a position in the side and they've worked really hard to get there.

"We look forward to them getting their opportunity on Sunday.

"There's a few guys in that same boat who only just missed out so it's great to have that pressure for spots.”

Keeffe, 28, joins his co-captain Phil Davis and second year recruit Sam Taylor as the Giants' key defenders with Nick Haynes (back) and Aidan Corr (groin) on the sidelines to start the season.

He will have to impress on Sunday to nail down a spot in the squad as Haynes, Corr and Buntine circle for inclusion as the season continues.

GWS GIANTS v Essendon, Sunday March 24 at 3:20pm, GIANTS Stadium

FB: Heath Shaw, Phil Davis, Zac Williams

HB: Adam Kennedy, Sam Taylor, Lachie Whitfield

C: Adam Tomlinson, Tim Taranto, Harry Perryman

HF: Brett Deledio, Harry Himmelberg, Brent Daniels

FF: Toby Greene, Jeremy Cameron, Daniel Lloyd

RR: Dawson Simpson, Stephen Coniglio, Jacob Hopper

Interchange: Matt de Boer, Lachlan Keeffe, Jeremy Finlayson, Sam Reid

Emergencies: Jackson Hately, Matt Buntine, Isaac Cumming, Matt Flynn