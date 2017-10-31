He's Fasta Than Light: Wrap up of The Gympie Cup

LOVES THE SAND: Fasta Than Light charges home to win the Brown, Macaulay and Warren Gympie Cup.

LOVES THE SAND: Fasta Than Light charges home to win the Brown, Macaulay and Warren Gympie Cup. LEEROY TODD

REMARKABLE sand track galloper Fasta than Light gave Deagon trainer Pat Duff back-to-back wins in the Gympie Cup at Gympie Racecourse on Saturday.

The 7-year-old Hidden Dragon gelding fought back courageously in the straight to hold off the fast-finishing favourite Glenthorn Avenue to win the Brown, Macauley and Warren Cup by 1 ¼ lengths.

Fasta than Light won last year's Gympie Muster Cup, Gympie Cup and Bundaberg Gold Cup, showing his dominance on sand tracks.

In fact the chestnut had not won a race in 16 starts since landing the 2016 Gympie Cup by three lengths although he ran some very good races in strong Brisbane company including a fourth in the Ipswich Cup.

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC TO KEEP UP TO DATE BY CLICKING HERE.

Veteran trainer Pat Duff had gone within a head of winning successive Gympie Cups 48 years ago.

Then training in his home territory at Wondai, Duff won the 1968 Gympie Cup with the grand old galloper Papilloma, who was subsequently beaten by a head, carrying 63kg, in the 1969 Gympie Cup.

Fasta than Light became the third horse in 54 renewals of the Gympie Cup to win back-to-back Cups, joining Barbanicholas and Nevada Gambler in performing that feat.

The winner is raced by Glen Abbott, a long-time friend and client of the Pat Duff stable.

Fasta than Light, a $34,000 Magic Millions yearling out of a Celestian Dancer mare, has now won almost $140,000 for the owner from 11 wins and 13 placings in his 65 starts.

Right Decision

Jockey Tash Chambers was given the choice of riding either of the Duff runners in the Cup, Unbowed or Fasta than Light. She chose Fasta than Light because she thought Unbowed might be suspect over the 1600m.

In the race, Unbowed ($5.50, M. Cox) showed brilliant speed to lead from his wide barrier and opened up a break of five lengths as he led the field past the 500m.

Fasta than Light ($4) box-seated in the early stages before cruising up to share the lead as heads were turned for home.

Glenthorn Avenue ($2.90 fav., G. Steele) came with a strong finishing run from last on the turn to challenge Fasta than Light in the final 50m but could not bridge the gap under his 60.5kg compared to Fasta than Light's 55 kg.

The Trevor Thomas- trained Rising Luck ($12, K. Gates) made up a ton of ground to be third just ahead of the Mick Mair- prepared Fast Arrow ($5.50. L. Dillon) to give horses ridden by female jockeys the first four placings.

Beaten but still a Winner

The powerful Lindsay Anderson stable won the $5000 three Cups challenge when Glenthorn Avenue was second in the Cup.

After winning Gympie's richest race, the $22,000 Nolan Meat Muster Cup in August, the Bel Esprit nine- year-old amassed 40 points in the challenge to the 35 points earned by Fasta than Light.

The Anderson stable,which won 2½ races the previous Saturday at the Wondai Cup meeting backed up all three of those horses in Gympie and won again with Smart Venture and Liverpool Jane plus the cup second by Glenthorn Avenue who had dead-heated at Wondai with Fab's Cowboy in the Open over 1100m.

Smart Missile four-year- old mare Smart Venture got the Anderson stable off to a winning start for the day when last week's Wondai maiden winner ran home strongly to win the $10,000 Class B over 1170m.

Starting the $3.25 favourite, the former Gerald Ryan-trained mare gave stable rider, Gemma Steele, the first leg of a winning double when she came from mid-field early to run out an easy 1¼ length winner over the Trevor Thomas trained Makuba ($3.50, Matt Powell) with Bundaberg visitor Overload third ($3.75, D. Graham).

STILL A WINNER: Lindsay Anderson won the $5000 Three Cup Challenge. LEEROY TODD

Connolly Memorial to Jane

Tasmania bred Captain Gerrard mare Liverpool Jane completed a hat-trick of wins with her victory in the 1030m $10,000 Jim Connolly Memorial BM 60.

The now five-year-old flyer has won 8 of her 9 starts on sand tracks with wins at Wondai, Bundaberg and Gympie whilst her only defeat on the sand was a 4th at Roma.

She is raced and was bred by former Gympie residents, Peter and Mrs C.A. Crowe who have now retired to Tasmania.

Peter was the stallion handler of high profile sires Century and Bicentennial during his working life.

The Crowes will soon receive the handsome trophy of a chiming clock presented by members of the Connolly family.

In the race, I Am Mclovin, this year's Bundaberg Lightning winner, was prominent from the jump and battled on well for second with Hopetoun Street (D. Graham) in third.

In this race Dakota Graham pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge in that she shifted in at the 900m mark causing interference to Molly Miyako.

She was suspended for nine days allowing her back riding on Melbourne Cup day.

Gympie-bred winner

GYMPIE-BRED galloper Chevy's Desire had the pedigree to win on the sand.

This motivated Clifton trainer, former Gympie jockey Steve Thomas, to make the six-hour trip from Clifton to start the Rapid Man-Chardonair five-year- old in the Tattersall's Racing Club QTIS Maiden over 1170m.

Having his second Gympie start, where his dam Chardonair (by the Thomases' sire, Bright Treble ) won three of her six race victories, Chevy's Desire ($5, A. Badger) was prominent all the way before winning by 1¾ lengths from Nanango-trained Miss Sidual ($2 favourite, G. Steele) and Smooth Velvet ($8, K. Gates).

The winner is by the Craiglea Stud sire Rapid Man and is raced by Gympie resident Keith Stewart and Thomas.

Thomas brought the winner to Gympie while his partner Chrissy Scowcroft saddled up stablemate There's Nemo to run fourth in the Clifton Cup on Saturday.

Part owner Keith Stewart was on a mission to see Winx in Melbourne on the day.

As a QTIS-eligible horse, Chevy's Desire collected the full prizemoney of $8050 for his win as well as an excellent trophy of a canteen of cutlery courtesy of long-time Gympie Cup Day sponsors, the Brisbane Tattersall's Racing Club.

Outsider Wins

The $17 outsider of the field, Rosdane (D. Graham), delighted bookies and Deagon trainer Jason Noud with his all the way win in the 1470m BMW Services 0-55.

The five-year-old son of Dane Fever has been with the Noud stable for about 18 months and the gentle gelding is the favourite horse of Noud's nine-year-old son.

The former NSW galloper is race by Ron Noud, the trainer's father, with Saturdays success the first for the stable.

Gemma Steele rode Laudable Lemon ($2.75 favourite) into second ahead of equal favourite Lucky Ticket (A. Badger).

GTC officials were delighted with community support for the cup meeting, with about 1200 attending.

The final Gympie races for the year will be November 25 when two demonstration races for Arabian horses will be run after the five thoroughbred events which include the Digger's Cup.